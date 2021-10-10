Centre assures Karnataka of increasing coal supply to avoid power crisis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Union Government has assured Karnataka of considering its request for increasing coal supply to the thermal power stations to avoid power crisis. “Coal shortage is a concern across the country. Now, we are getting 10 coal rakes a day and requested for increasing it to 14. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has responded positively,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media in Bengaluru after his two-day visit to New Delhi.

Government sources said power generation has been affected due to coal shortage and getting coal supplies will be crucial. The coal stocks at the thermal stations are at an all-time low as incoming rakes have reduced and there is an immediate need to increase production at the mines and send them to Karnataka. Supplies to Karnataka mainly come from Western Coal Fields (WCL) in Maharashtra, SCCL in Telangana and KPCL mines in Maharashtra. The state is also requesting Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, Odisha, for supplies.

While Bommai has taken it up with the Centre, Energy Department officials are also making all efforts to ensure that the state gets more coal. The government is concerned as the state will face problems if thermal power stations are not functioning to their full capacity, sources said.

Going to the electricity market and purchasing power and importing coal are also ruled out due to high cost, sources added. Bommai also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss the development of airports in the state and improving air connectivity.

No discussion on cabinet

Responding to a question on cabinet expansion, Bommai said there was no discussion on cabinet expansion as BJP national president JP Nadda was busy with other programmes.