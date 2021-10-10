STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Preliminary reports suggest Karnataka could be home to second largest tiger population in India

According to researchers from Wildlife Institute of India and National Tiger Conservation Authority, the number of tigers in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh could in fact be the same as Uttarakhand.

Published: 10th October 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tiger census is around the corner and preliminary reports and information gathered from earlier assessments from tiger reserves across the country shows Karnataka as one of the top three states along with Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand as far as tiger population is concerned.

“This year, there will be a 5-6 per cent increase in tiger numbers,” stated a senior official from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

According to researchers from Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the number of tigers in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh could in fact be the same as Uttarakhand.

​“While MP and Karnataka have a larger area under forest protection, Uttarakhand has a higher habitat,” said a senior scientist from WII. 

“This year, there will be a five to six per cent increase in tiger numbers. Since the assessment is done once in five years, people think that there is a 15-20 per cent but that is not the case. In fact, we are taking mortality into account this year. With poaching, natural deaths and increased detection of cubs and carcasses, the numbers are expected to show a marginal increase,” stated a senior NTCA official. 

Also according to NTCA officials, around 60-70 per cent of the tigers in the country are identified with the stripe pattern. 

Population of the big cats 

Madhya Pradesh 526

Karnataka 524

Uttarakhand 442

Data:  2018 NTCA tiger census

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tiger population Karnataka Tiger tiger census
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp