Seven cops, including Inspector, suspended for trading seized marijuana in Hubballi

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In connection with the marijuana case, the Hubballi Dharwad Commissioner of Police Labhu Ram on Sunday suspended seven cops including a Police Inspector and woman constable from two police stations in Hubballi.

Acting on a tipoff, the Navanagar police raided two persons, who were illegally selling marijuana, after seizing about one and a half kg of marijuana on September 30. The police also extorted money from the accused and left them. Later, the police allegedly sold the seized herb to others.

Based on the allegation, the commissioner of police Labhu Ram asked Deputy Commissioner of Police K Ramarajan to enquire and submit a report on it. After the enquiry, the DCP prepared a report on the seven cops from two police stations, including a Police Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector and submitted it to the Commissioner.

After the report was submitted on the suspected crime, the commissioner suspended seven policemen, DCP K Ramarajan said. The departmental enquiry is on, after which complete action will be taken as per the law against the accused, he added.

He also denied sharing the details of the seized quantity of the herb and its worth.

Navanagar Police Inspector Vishwanath Chougale, ASI Kariyappa Goudar, head constables Vikram Patil, Nagaraj Gudimani and Shivakumar Metri and from Gokul road police station Honnappanavar and woman constable Dilshad have been suspended.