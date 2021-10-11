BJP MLA escorts 'moral policing' accused from police station in Mangaluru, courts controversy

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Amid allegations that BJP leaders are behind 'moral policing' incidents with an eye on the forthcoming elections, BJP MLA Umanath Kotian was found escorting from the police station two of the accused arrested in one such incident after they were released on interim bail.

Samhithraj and Sandeep Poojary were arrested on Saturday after a group of 6-8 activists belonging to some Hindutva outfits waylaid a car in which three women and a man were travelling to Karkala and allegedly harassed them at Moodbidri. While a couple belonged to the Muslim community, two other women were Hindus. Based on a complaint from one of the victims, the Moodbidri police arrested the duo and booked them under Sections 354, 153a, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

The accused managed to get interim bail on the same night after the police produced them before the magistrate through video conferencing. After they got bail, Kotian who is the local MLA went to the Moodbidri police station at 9.30 pm and took them away. Pictures of the MLA with the two accused in the police station have gone viral.

Meanwhile, the Congress tweeted these pictures and questioned the BJP MLA's 'support' to the accused. Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that he will not tolerate 'moral policing' incidents after such an incident in Bengaluru, the Congress sought an explanation from him over the MLA's action.

Congress leader and former minister Abhayachandra Jain who held a press meet in Moodbidri on Monday accused the BJP MLA of using his influence to bring the two accused out on bail. He also expressed shock over the accused getting bail on the same day of their arrest despite being booked under serious charges. Stating that one of the accused Samhithraj has 13 criminal cases including extortion pending against him, he asked what message the MLA is sending out with his action.

When contacted, MLA Umanath Kotian justified his action stating that Samhithraj and Sandeep Poojary were 'innocent' and were 'framed' in the case by a cop due to a grudge against them. "Their wives and children came to me and requested to get them out of jail. I have done my duty as an MLA. My duty is to ensure justice to people no matter whether they belong to my party or not," he said and added, "I went to the police station and picked them up after they got bail. Tell me what is wrong in that?"

Mangaluru city police station N Shashikumar said the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim and denied the MLA's allegation that the Moodbidri police inspector framed them due to a grudge.