STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Diesel price breaches Rs 100 mark in North Karnataka

At Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district, it was Rs 100.12, while other taluks too reported that the price has crossed the mark.

Published: 11th October 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diesel breached the Rs 100 barrier at a number of places in Karnataka on Sunday. Most of the areas where the diesel price has crossed the psychological mark are in North Karnataka, said BR Ravindranath, former president of Karnataka and Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers' Association.

In Ballari, the diesel price stood at Rs 100.39 per litre. At Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district, it was Rs 100.12, while other taluks too reported that the price has crossed the mark. In Davanagere, it was Rs 100.05. In Bengaluru, the price of diesel was Rs 98.52 per litre on Sunday, said SG Prakash, the largest seller of petrol and diesel in the city.

In other parts of the state, too, the price was hovering between Rs 98 and Rs 99. The dealers predicted that it could cross the Rs 100 mark in a day or two as there is no respite from galloping international crude prices.

The hike in diesel price has hit farming activities as the harvesting of Kharif crop is around the corner and the sowing activities are likely to start in a month.

Apart from this, the tourist service providers are planning to increase the tariff by 50 paise per kilometre, which has already increased from Rs 2 to Rs 3.5. The surge will also lead to a spike in the prices of most essential commodities as dealers have to take care of transport charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diesel north Karnataka Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers Association
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp