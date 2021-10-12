STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

16 Karnataka districts show zero CFR for Covid, Gadag tops with 33.3%

Among 30 districts, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 19 districts in the state is less than the state average of 2.1% in the past seven days.

Published: 12th October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, health workers

A health worker feeds her colleague at a health facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among 30 districts, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 19 districts in the state is less than the state average of 2.1% in the past seven days. Sixteen districts have had zero CFR, while two districts had less than 1%.

Bengaluru Urban, which was doing worse at the beginning of second wave in terms of positive cases and deaths, has come down drastically. In fact, the CFR of Bengaluru Urban is 1.97%, less than the state’s average of 2.1%. Hassan has 0.41 % and Udupi 0.83%.

The districts with CFR between 2 and 3% are Dakshina Kannada with 2.42%, Mysuru at 2.48%, Bengaluru Rural with 2.56% and Shivamogga with 2.6%, and Chitradurga and Dharwad with 3.45%.  Uttara Kannada has a high CFR of 4.38%, Tumakuru 5.06%, Davanagere 6.67%, Belagavi 12.12%, and Gadag the highest CFR of 33.33%. 

Other districts— Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Koppal, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Mandya, Ramanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir have a CFR of 0.  A member from the state’s expert committee said, “The number of Covid deaths has come down drastically.

With vaccinations in place, the severity of infection has come down. There is now the required infrastructure to treat the patient as well, unlike the initial phase of the second wave, when many cases were reported and there were no beds, oxygen and ventilators available. However, many are now taking it easy and lowering their guard, which should not be done. It is important to continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour to maintain low figures.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag COVID 19 Karnataka Case Fatality Rate
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp