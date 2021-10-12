16 Karnataka districts show zero CFR for Covid, Gadag tops with 33.3%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among 30 districts, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 19 districts in the state is less than the state average of 2.1% in the past seven days. Sixteen districts have had zero CFR, while two districts had less than 1%.

Bengaluru Urban, which was doing worse at the beginning of second wave in terms of positive cases and deaths, has come down drastically. In fact, the CFR of Bengaluru Urban is 1.97%, less than the state’s average of 2.1%. Hassan has 0.41 % and Udupi 0.83%.

The districts with CFR between 2 and 3% are Dakshina Kannada with 2.42%, Mysuru at 2.48%, Bengaluru Rural with 2.56% and Shivamogga with 2.6%, and Chitradurga and Dharwad with 3.45%. Uttara Kannada has a high CFR of 4.38%, Tumakuru 5.06%, Davanagere 6.67%, Belagavi 12.12%, and Gadag the highest CFR of 33.33%.

Other districts— Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Koppal, Kodagu, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Mandya, Ramanagara, Vijayapura and Yadgir have a CFR of 0. A member from the state’s expert committee said, “The number of Covid deaths has come down drastically.

With vaccinations in place, the severity of infection has come down. There is now the required infrastructure to treat the patient as well, unlike the initial phase of the second wave, when many cases were reported and there were no beds, oxygen and ventilators available. However, many are now taking it easy and lowering their guard, which should not be done. It is important to continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour to maintain low figures.”