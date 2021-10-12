STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

16 villages of Kalaburagi achieve 100% first dose Covid vaccination

Almost 100 per cent of the eligible population of 16 villages and 90 percent in 162 hamlets in Kalaburagi district have received the first dose of  their Covid-19 vaccination. 

Published: 12th October 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines (File photo | PTI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Almost 100 per cent of the eligible population of 16 villages and 90 percent in 162 hamlets in Kalaburagi district have received the first dose of  their Covid-19 vaccination. According to the information available, the entire eligible population of Venkatapur village of Chincholi taluk, Tugaon and Jamaga villages of Aland taluk, Kodla, Benakanhalli, Allolli, Kadakamba, Goudanahalli, Holuhgol, MushkaI, Namvar and Malvar villages of Sedam taluk, Bhairamadagi village of Afzalpur taluk and Kalagi of Chittapur taluk have received their first dose of vaccination. 

In 162 villages of the district, 90 per cent vaccination has been carried out on the eligible population  ( 51 villages of Kalaburagi Rural, 33 villages of Chittapur taluk, 16 villages of Afzalpur taluk, 7 villages of Jewargi taluk and  29 villages of Chincholi taluk, 24 villages of Sedam taluk and 2 villages of Jewargi taluk), 70-90 per cent vaccination has been carried out in 344 villages and 50-70 per cent vaccination has been done in 357 villages of the district. 

Less than 50 per cent vaccination coverage has been reported from 286 villages, including 66 villages in 
Jewargi, followed by 47 villages in Kalaburagi Rural. Sources said that of the total eligible population of 18,87,597, 12,00,495 people (64 per cent) have got their first dose and 4,97,323 people (41 per cent) have got their second dose.   

Around 78 percent of the eligible population of Kalaburagi city (2,95,500 people) have taken their first dose. The lowest --- 59 per cent of eligible population (1,78,161 people) have taken their first dose of the vaccine in Chittapur taluk.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kalaburagi District Health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed said 1.8 lakh people of the district have migrated elsewhere and details of the vaccination status of those people are being collected.  “Once we get all the details, the tally of the total vaccinated people in Kalaburagi district will improve,” he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalaburagi COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp