Artificial Intelligence, cyber security courses to be part of college curriculum in Karnataka

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three courses — Digital Fluency, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security — will become part of the higher education curriculum in Karnataka. They will be made available free of cost to non-Computer Science college students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions of the state.

This is part of the collaboration between Karnataka State Higher Education Council and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) who signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

The MoU ensures access to skill development courses available on the “Future Skills Prime” platform of NASSCOM.

All these courses will have the theory and practical components. It will cater to more than five lakh students each year, said Ashwath Narayana, Minister of Higher Education.

‘Digital Fluency’ is an introductory course for UG first year students with focus on five technologies like Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security and their application in day to day life.

‘Artificial Intelligence’ course is for UG second year studentsm designed by Microsoft and is aligned with national occupational standards of NSQF with provision for certification by Microsoft.

‘Cyber Security’ course is also for UG second year students and is designed by CISCO aligning with NSQF standards with provision for certification by CISCO.