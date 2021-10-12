Eight detained in Karnataka's Ilkal after clashes between members of two religious outfits

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Clashes broke out between members of two religious outfits in Ilkal town after a 15-year-old boy in Class 9 teased his friend for wearing a skull cap to a private tuition on Monday evening.

A police officer said, “A teenager made fun of his friend wearing a skull cap while they were attending classes in a private tutorial. The upset boy complained to his friends who are members of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Then they met the other boy and made the teenager slap his face.”

“Thereafter, the boy who got slapped detailed this to his friends who are members of a Hindu outfit. Then they thrashed the Muslim teenager and his friends. The members of the PFI once again attacked another Hindu boy who is a friend of the 15-year-old. Members of both religious outfits then indulged in fights,” he added.

The cops have detained around eight people from both religious outfits. Two complaints have been registered in Ilkal Town Police Station.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Jagalasar said, “The fight that broke out between the two teenagers for a petty reason has been misused by elements of both religious outfits. We have registered two cases from both sides. Around eight people have been subjected to inquiry connected to the case.”

“We will also arrest the person who was seen threatening a few people in a hospital in a video that went viral and take strict action against him. We have considered this case seriously and will conduct a detailed inquiry into it and all the offenders will be identified and punished as per the law,” added the SP.