STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Coal shortage: Situation grim in Kudgi's NTPC thermal power plant

The countrywide coal shortage has affected power generation at the 2,400 MW-capacity National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Kudgi.

Published: 13th October 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

The NTPC power plant in Kudgi

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The countrywide coal shortage has affected power generation at the 2,400 MW-capacity National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Kudgi. “The Kudgi plant has not enough stock of coal left. It is like a hand-to-mouth situation as we are using up the coal to generate electricity as soon as the stock arrives,” an NTPC official said. The official said the plant earlier received 8-10 coal rakes each day. “But now we are getting just 5 rakes. To operate at full capacity, we need between 10,000 and 20,000 tonnes of coal daily,” the official said.

“We don’t know when we will start receiving adequate coal. We may have to shut down the plant if we do not get enough supply in the coming days,” said another official. Of the three units, one unit has been shut for maintenance. “The demand for thermal power has surged in recent weeks. Wind speed has come down and rains have stopped because of which hydro-power generation has substantially reduced. Amid the coal shortage, we are generating 1,000 MW of electricity during the day and during peak hours, the production goes up to 1,500 MW. The full capacity of the two operating units is 1,600 MW,’’ said an official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudgi coal NTPC thermal power plant coal shortage
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp