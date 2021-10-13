STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HD Kumaraswamy plays emotional card, says 2023 will be his last battle

“He has no gratitude to the party that groomed him as a leader. Me or Deve Gowda never betrayed Siddaramaiah, but he wanted to finish us off politically.

Published: 13th October 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy along with his wife Anitha offers prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Projecting himself as a victim of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s political machinations which led to the fall of the coalition government, Janata Dal-Secular leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday played emotional card again in Mysuru, stating that the 2023 Assembly polls would be his last political battle.

Kumaraswamy, who offered puja to Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills, appealed to the people to not let him down and to make him achieve the Mission 123 plan to bring JDS to power on its own strength. Making a scathing remark on Siddaramaiah on his home turf, Kumaraswamy said it was the Congress Legislature Party leader who conspired to send 23 MLAs from the coalition government to join BJP. 

“He has no gratitude to the party that groomed him as a leader. Me or Deve Gowda never betrayed Siddaramaiah, but he wanted to finish us off politically. I don’t want to be a chief minister for power, but to serve the people and implement pancha rathna formula assuring a job in a family, housing, free education and health and focussed welfare of farmers. I will go to every village to connect with people and appeal to the people to give JDS an absolute majority,” he added.

Claiming that Congress is nowhere in the picture in the Sindagi by-poll, he said that party has always finished third. It will be a keen contest between JDS and BJP, he claimed. “We have taken the by-polls at Sindagi and Hanagal seriously and will prove our mettle,” he added.

