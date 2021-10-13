STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports 357 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 140 new cases, as the city saw 157 discharges and 5 deaths.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday logged 357 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,82,089 and death toll to 37,916, the health department said.

The day also saw 438 discharges, pushing the number of recoveries to 29,34,523.

Active cases stood at 9,621. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.80 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Haveri and Tumakuru reported one death each.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 35 new cases, Tumakuru 27, Hassan 26, Mysuru 21, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,48,744 postive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,589 and Tumakuru 1,20,499.

Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges too with 12,25,967, followed by Mysuru 1,75,757 and Tumakuru 1,19,086.

Cumulatively a total of 4,90,63,454 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,12,780 were tested on Wednesday alone.

TAGS
Karnataka Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
