Retired IAS officer expresses concern over NEP

Pearl Maria Dsouza

BENGALURU: In a meeting with the higher education minister on Tuesday, Azeezulla Baig, retired IAS officer, is said to have expressed apprehension that NEP seems to be against the provisions of the constitution which ensures protection of rights of minorities.

During the meeting attended by G.A.Baba, Retired DCP, Abdul Aziz, Chairperson, state Minorities Commission, Shaviz Ahammed, Head of BJP Minority Morcha among others Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana , Minister of Higher Education is said to have told members in the forum that implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will not alter any facility such as reservation, RTE, scholarship etc, in any way and they all will continue as at present. NEP will not curtail the freedom to any language of their choise including Arabic, he added.

NEP does not have any ill intention of suppressing any section of the society. It is holistic and inclusive, Naryana said, adding that NEP does not violate the provisions mentioned in articles 28, 29 and 30 of the constitution.

NEP Song released

Bengaluru: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday released a son on NEP. The song ‘Jayavagali Shikshane’ was composed by Director of Higher Education Council Dharwad Prof S M Shivaprasad and the music was provided by Ravi Basrur. The music was produced for free by Homble Films company’s Vijay Kiraganduru.