STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Retired IAS officer expresses concern over NEP

It is holistic and inclusive, higher education minister said, adding that NEP does not violate the provisions mentioned in articles 28, 29 and 30 of the constitution.

Published: 13th October 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express illustration))

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a meeting with the higher education minister on Tuesday, Azeezulla Baig, retired IAS officer, is said to have expressed apprehension that NEP seems to be against the provisions of the constitution which ensures protection of rights of minorities.

During the meeting attended by G.A.Baba, Retired DCP, Abdul Aziz, Chairperson, state Minorities Commission, Shaviz Ahammed, Head of BJP Minority Morcha among others Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana , Minister of Higher Education is said to have told members in the forum that implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will not alter any facility such as reservation, RTE, scholarship etc, in any way and they all will continue as at present. NEP will not curtail the freedom to any language of their choise including Arabic, he added.

NEP does not have any ill intention of suppressing any section of the society. It is holistic and inclusive, Naryana said, adding that NEP does not violate the provisions mentioned in articles 28, 29 and 30 of the constitution.

NEP Song released

Bengaluru: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday released a son on NEP. The song ‘Jayavagali Shikshane’ was composed by Director of Higher Education Council Dharwad Prof S M Shivaprasad and the music was provided by Ravi Basrur. The music was produced for free by Homble Films company’s Vijay Kiraganduru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEP Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp