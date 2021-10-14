STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bandipur Tiger census from Oct 20

“Training is being completed and the calender for each reserve is being drawn, based on the availability of camera traps and field staff.

Published: 14th October 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger hiding behind a bush at Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Tiger hiding behind a bush at Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the confusion hovered with Bandipur Tiger Reserve conducting the tiger census in a hush-hush manner without informing the higher ups, the forest department officials said the census is likely to be held from October 20 or 25.

“Training is being completed and the calender for each reserve is being drawn, based on the availability of camera traps and field staff. It is likely the field survey exercise of the census will start from October 20 or 25 because it has to be completed by December and sent to Wildlife Institute of India and National Tiger Conservation Authority,” a senior forest department official said. 

Meanwhile, staffers at MM Hills are gearing up to start the exercise of the camera trap survey from October 14. “Since we have procured the cameras from other reserves for the training, we want to do the exercise before sending them to other reserves and areas for assessment,” said the official. 

In case of BRT Tiger Reserve, the officials explained, “Since last year the annual internal assessment could not be done, the exercise was done in June-July. This was discussed with NTCA and they assured that there would not be a need to repeat the exercise, unless any errors are found. So while in other reserves the assessment will be done, it in unlikely to be done in BRT, but it will be done in non-tiger presence areas.” 

Heads of some other reserves are waiting for the Dasara festivities to end before staff returns in full strength and clearing of transact lines is done so that herbivore and carnivore assessment is done accurately.  Officials in Nagarhole, Bhadra, Kudremukh and Kali tiger reserve are checking the nuances of the app before it is put to use for the census exercise. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Tiger census
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp