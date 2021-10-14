BSY’s charisma, JDS fielding minorities likely to favour BJP

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An internal survey conducted by BJP ahead of the bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi has given the party an edge over opposition parties. However, two factors -- JDS candidates (both from the minority community) managing to get a considerable share of votes and former CM BS Yediyurappa campaigning in both segments -- will sway the results in party’s favour, party insiders said.

On Tuesday, CM Basavaraj Bommai and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel held a meeting to chalk out a plan for the bypolls. They decided that apart from Bommai and Yediyurappa, senior leaders and cabinet ministers too would campaign in both constituencies. Giving a boost to the party’s prospects, Bommai managed to convince party “rebel” Channappa R Ballari, who withdrew his nomination papers from Hanagal on Wednesday. Winning Hanagal is a matter of prestige for Bommai as it falls under his home district Haveri.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday launched the party campaign in Sindagi for Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi. Sindagi was represented by JDS MLA MC Managuli, whose demise earlier this year necessitated the bypoll. JDS sources said that Gowda is determined to teach Congress a lesson as it “poached” Ashok Managuli, son of the late MC Managuli, and fielded him as its candidate. In Hanagal, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy will campaign for Niyaz Sheikh.

Leaders in the Yediyurappa camp said that he will campaign in both seats and especially in Hanagal, where Congress is expected to give a tough fight to BJP. Party candidate Shivaraj Sajjannar was a staunch supporter of the late MLA Udasi and that is the factor that will be used to douse any rebellion after Revathi, the daughter-in-law of Udasi, was denied the ticket.