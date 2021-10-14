Congress sacks Saleem after gossip on DKS goes viral 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday suspended MA Saleem, media coordinator in Karnataka, and issued showcause notice to former Ballari MP V S Ugrappa, for making uncharitable remarks about KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

The party reacted nervously to a whispered conversation between the two leaders, at a press conference to defend Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. Saleem was heard saying that Shivakumar was a “collection giraaki” (loosely translated as ‘corrupt man’), unmindful of the super-sensitive boom microphones of television channels, which can pick up even hushed whispers.

The conversation was about corruption when Shivakumar was water resources minister in the 14-month coalition government. Minutes before the press meet, Saleem says in a hushed voice, “Earlier, corruption was 8 per cent. He increased it to 12 per cent. These are all adjustments by DKS... Uppar and G Shankar, the one from Hosapete in Ballari, whom you know. Uppar is from Bengaluru...” Ugrappa interjects to say that Uppar is from Vijayapura, and Saleem says Uppar’s house is opposite former Chief Minister S M Krishna’s residence in upmarket Palace Orchards in Bengaluru.

Saleem continues, “Water resources is a massively corrupt department and if investigated properly, Shivakumar’s corruption will be revealed. Contractors made about Rs 50-100 crore, and if they made so much, imagine how much Shivakumar would have made. He is a collection giraaki.”

Ugrappa responds, “I don’t know this. We all lobbied to make him State president. That’s why I am not saying anything. These are the reasons...” Saleem continues, ‘’DKS stutters when speaking, maybe because of low BP or some other reason, he drinks as he gets emotional these days.’’ He is then heard appreciating CLP leader Siddaramaiah for his “kadak” (strong) body language.

Responding to the media expose, Shivakumar said, “You have shown that they have spoken ill against me. I will not deny it. I am not connected to what they have spoken. I was never part of any ‘percentage’ (share in contracts) and I don’t need it.”

This is the second time the Congress has found itself at the wrong end of the microphone. A few months ago, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala had whispered to D K Shivakumar that former law minister T B Jayachandra should not be given the Sira ticket, which was picked up by media mikes, kicking up a huge controversy. These developments come about two weeks before the Sindagi and Hanagal bypolls. BJP state president Nalin Kateel demaned a probe by the Enforcement Directorate.