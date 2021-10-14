STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka shocker: Man kills mother, sister for 'not cooking tasty sambar'

Manjunath, who's known to be a drunkard, got into an argument with his mother over the sambar she had prepared, saying that it was not tasty enough.

Published: 14th October 2021 08:02 PM

A man shot his mother and sister dead for not cooking tasty sambar at Kodagodu in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday.

The accused, Manjunath Haslar (24), was arrested on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath's mother Parvathi Narayana Haslar (42) and sister Ramya Narayana Haslar (19).

Manjunath, who's known to be an alcoholic, got into an argument with his mother over the sambar she had prepared, saying that it was not tasty enough. He also opposed his mother's plan to buy a cellphone for his sister by taking a loan.

Parvathi had reportedly told Manjunath that he was no one to tell her whether to buy the cellphone for his sister. At this point, an enraged Manjunath shot her with a country-made gun that was lying at home. Later, he also shot his sister, the police said.

The incident came to light after the accused's father returned home and lodged a complaint with the police against his son.

