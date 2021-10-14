STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEP will help students get international standard education: Bommai

Bommai added that in the newly introduced NEP-2020, students will have many options to learn new things that they are interested in, and unlike stagnated water, it will open new opportunities. 

Published: 14th October 2021

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai noted that in present days, when technology is overtaking human beings on all fronts, there was a big need for saving the new generation of India from the ‘Macaulay’ system of education.

‘’So the NEP 2020 is surely plugging that gap in the education system. and NEP will make the new generation to receive international standard education,’’ he said after laying the foundation stone for the new science block, and inaugurating the computer science laboratory at Poornaprajna College, Udupi on Wednesday.

Bommai added that in the newly introduced NEP-2020, students will have many options to learn new things that they are interested in, and unlike stagnated water, it will open new opportunities. “PM Narendra Modi’s dream idea through NEP is to prepare the educated youth, and a secured and enriched nation.’’. Sri Vishwapriya Theertha Swamiji of Sri Admar Matha, Udupi delivered the benedictions.

