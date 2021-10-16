STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP to up digital presence with monthly magazine

The party already has a monthly magazine, both in digital and print formats, and has undertaken the new initiative in order to make more space for its activities.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to enhance its footprint across the districts through its monthly digital magazine, the BJP is set to launch ‘Kamala Kalpa’, an edition for Tumakuru, soon after the bypolls in the first week of November.

The party already has a monthly magazine, both in digital and print formats, and has undertaken the new initiative in order to make more space for its activities. “Our workers work round the clock and are involved in a series of activities. It’s a continuous process. The 24-page web portal dedicated to the district will cover these activities,” informed Bidare Prakash, convener for BJP’s publishing wing, and editor of ‘Dhyeya Kamala’, the statewide party magazine.

The portal will provide information about schemes and progress made by the government on various projects. The initiative will help document their activities in a consolidated way, he explained.
The district BJP president is to be the honorary editor for Tumakuru.

For now, however, Hebbaka Ravishankar, who is running for the post which fell vacant after the resignation of former MLA B Suresh Gowda, has been made honorary editor. After Tumakuru, similar magazines are being planned for Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp