BJP to up digital presence with monthly magazine

BENGALURU: In a bid to enhance its footprint across the districts through its monthly digital magazine, the BJP is set to launch ‘Kamala Kalpa’, an edition for Tumakuru, soon after the bypolls in the first week of November.

The party already has a monthly magazine, both in digital and print formats, and has undertaken the new initiative in order to make more space for its activities. “Our workers work round the clock and are involved in a series of activities. It’s a continuous process. The 24-page web portal dedicated to the district will cover these activities,” informed Bidare Prakash, convener for BJP’s publishing wing, and editor of ‘Dhyeya Kamala’, the statewide party magazine.

The portal will provide information about schemes and progress made by the government on various projects. The initiative will help document their activities in a consolidated way, he explained.

The district BJP president is to be the honorary editor for Tumakuru.

For now, however, Hebbaka Ravishankar, who is running for the post which fell vacant after the resignation of former MLA B Suresh Gowda, has been made honorary editor. After Tumakuru, similar magazines are being planned for Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada.