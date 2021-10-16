STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bypolls: Santhosh-BSY meet a bid to paper over cracks?

The visit sparked off much curiosity, and even rancour among Yediyurappa’s supporters, who were sceptical.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh calls on former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh walked into former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence on Friday morning, with a smile and ‘namaste’, when the household was busy with Vijayadashami celebrations. 

Santhosh and Yediyurappa spent about half-an-hour in his official quarters, Cauvery, and are believed to have discussed the Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls, which the party is keen to win. Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra also greeted Santhosh on the occasion of Navaratri and Dasara, and exchanged pleasantries.

The visit sparked off much curiosity, and even rancour among Yediyurappa’s supporters, who were sceptical. “This is just an attempt to show that all is well within the party, when it is not. The BJP needs Yediyurappa, and realises it is critical that he campaigns in Sindagi and Hanagal for a win,” said one source. 

This visit could be a way to get him to campaign in both constituencies with the earlier enthusiasm, his supporters say. They recall that when Yediyurappa tearfully stepped down on June 26, there was a lot of anger on social media and in inner party circles against the BJP and Santhosh. Similarly, when Vijayendra was initially denied a role in Hanagal and Sindagi, there were many adverse remarks against Santhosh.

“This visit could be a damage control exercise to show the party is with Yediyurappa. Why was Santhosh’s visit today a media event? It’s been 111 days since he resigned, could he not have met him earlier?’’ questioned one supporter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BL Santhosh BS Yediyurappa Hanagal Sindagi
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp