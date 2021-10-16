Bypolls: Santhosh-BSY meet a bid to paper over cracks?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh walked into former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s residence on Friday morning, with a smile and ‘namaste’, when the household was busy with Vijayadashami celebrations.

Santhosh and Yediyurappa spent about half-an-hour in his official quarters, Cauvery, and are believed to have discussed the Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls, which the party is keen to win. Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra also greeted Santhosh on the occasion of Navaratri and Dasara, and exchanged pleasantries.

The visit sparked off much curiosity, and even rancour among Yediyurappa’s supporters, who were sceptical. “This is just an attempt to show that all is well within the party, when it is not. The BJP needs Yediyurappa, and realises it is critical that he campaigns in Sindagi and Hanagal for a win,” said one source.

This visit could be a way to get him to campaign in both constituencies with the earlier enthusiasm, his supporters say. They recall that when Yediyurappa tearfully stepped down on June 26, there was a lot of anger on social media and in inner party circles against the BJP and Santhosh. Similarly, when Vijayendra was initially denied a role in Hanagal and Sindagi, there were many adverse remarks against Santhosh.

“This visit could be a damage control exercise to show the party is with Yediyurappa. Why was Santhosh’s visit today a media event? It’s been 111 days since he resigned, could he not have met him earlier?’’ questioned one supporter.