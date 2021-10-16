STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CET seat allotment delay can have serious impact, warns educationist 

Doreswamy said the delay in CET seat allotment has led to professional (engineering) course aspirants joining general degree colleges.

Published: 16th October 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for PGCET exam at Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Representational image. (File Photos | Madhav, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CET seat allotments for the year 2021-22 should be started urgently to prevent any ‘academic dislocations’, former adviser to the State Government on Educational Reforms, MR Doreswamy, has said. He has also asked the Higher Education Department to expedite the CET process and suggested to the government to sync the last date for admissions to general degrees and admissions via CET to professional courses.

“The department is yet to begin the process of allotment of seats, which is detrimental to the interests of lakhs of students who are eagerly awaiting allotments, given that there are two to three rounds of counselling. Even if they start now, it will take at least two weeks to complete the process,” Doreswamy said in a letter to the principal secretary, Higher Education Department.

Doreswamy said the delay in CET seat allotment has led to professional (engineering) course aspirants joining general degree colleges. Once they get the opportunity under CET, they will leave the general degree course to join professional courses. This, in turn, will lead to a gap in admission for general degrees, as the process will continue in those colleges for another six to eight weeks to fill the gap, he pointed out.

Furthermore, he also highlighted the the problem in computing attendance for late joinees. There is 75 per cent compulsory attendance and there will be a difference between those who attended classes from the beginning vis-a-vis the late comers, he said. Not just that, internal assessment and face-to-face learning opportunities  are also compromised, and some colleges could take undue advantage of the lacunae, Doreswamy rued.

CET
