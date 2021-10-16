STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to decide on easing Covid curbs after consulting experts

After obtaining everyone's approval, an appropriate decision will be taken, Karnataka chief minister Bommai said.

Published: 16th October 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

MYSURU: The Karnataka government on Saturday said it will take a call on further relaxing the COVID-19 related restrictions after consulting the experts soon, in view of a substantial drop in cases in the state.

"There will be a meeting with the experts on COVID-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

He said there will be a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues from reopening of schools for all the classes to reopening all commercial establishments and movement of people in the border states.

After obtaining everyone's approval, an appropriate decision will be taken, Bommai said.

Underlining that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the infection rate is below one per cent, Bommai pointed out that the experts have cautioned against letting the guard down even if the cases have reduced.

According to the health department, the positivity rate on Friday was 0.5 per cent.

To a query on the misuse of labour card, Bommai said the Centre has created a portal called E-Shrama.

It has been created so that the real beneficiaries avail the benefit.

However, if there are such instances, then we will get the matter investigated and punish the guilty, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 in Karnataka Karnataka Government Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp