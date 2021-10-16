STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru cops to verify Trishul Deeksha row

Sharan told TNIE that it is an annual programme observed by the organisation, which could not be held for two years owing to the pandemic.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Pro-Hindu activists participate in a Trishul Deeksha programme

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The ‘Trishul Deeksha’ of activists of pro-Hindu outfits held at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in Mangaluru, on the occasion of Ayudha Puja, has invited criticism from various quarters, prompting Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to instruct his department to verify the matter. 

It may be recalled that as many as 150 activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal were given ‘trishuls’ during Ayudha Pooja, under the leadership of VHP Mangaluru divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell and Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpura at the VHP office in Kadri. Similar training camps were held in Udupi, as well as some other taluks of Dakshina Kannada, and the new members were allegedly asked to “make use of trishul”.

Sharan told TNIE that it is an annual programme observed by the organisation, which could not be held for two years owing to the pandemic. “It is organised as per law where we symbolically offer ‘trishuls’ to new members. This is a training camp for the new activists and they are given ‘deeksha’ here. It is not a weapon and nobody can be harmed by it. We have not conducted the event at a public place. Trishul is given to the activists, motivating them to work and fight for the organisation,” he said. 

Earlier, talking to reporters, Sharan said they had not given “deeksha using grenades or bombs”, but gave “trishuls to protect the religion, as well as themselves”. Meanwhile, the commissioner told reporters that the organisers have stated that they held the programme every year, but he has instructed the headquarters’ ACP to verify it.

The photographs of the programme which went viral on social media were criticised by netizens. Congress leader Lavanya Ballal tweeted, “Action-BSBommai’s tactic support to moral policing, Reaction-Bhajrang Dal conducting Trishul diksha to all party members. Welcome to the state sponsored goondaraj of Karnataka.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trishul Deeksha pro-Hindu outfits Mangaluru
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp