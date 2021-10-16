STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Popular theatre artist Govinda Rao passes away

He penned books in Kannada and he was one of the front liners to raise his voice against any injustice happening in the society. 

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Activist, actor, and writer Prof GK Govinda Rao (86) passed away in Hubballi on Friday. As per his wish, his eyes were donated before he was laid to rest. Rao who was born and brought up in Bengaluru, served as an English professor, actor, theatre artist, writer, critic, and activist.

He penned books in Kannada and he was one of the front liners to raise his voice against any injustice happening in society.  For the last few months, he was staying with his daughter Shyamala in Hubballi. Shyamala’s husband Guruprasad works as a doctor at a private eye hospital. For the last two months, he was very ill and was admitted to a private hospital five days ago.

Rao, who was an English professor, was well-versed in Kannada and wrote ‘Eshwar Alla’, a short novel, ‘Shakespeare Nataka Adhyayana’, ‘Shakespeare Samvada Lekhana Male’, ‘Nade-Nudi Nagarikate’, ‘Arajakate, Manu versus Ambedkar’ and other books. He had also acted in many Kannada movies and serials, including Malgudi Days and Mahaparva.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “With his death, the country has lost a unique thinker. May god grant peace to his soul and give strength to their families.”
 

