Power supply will not be hit in Karnataka, claims minister

BENGALURU: While there is all-round concern over electricity generation in the light of the coal shortage at thermal power plants, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar has brushed aside any possibility of power outages. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he insisted that “power supply will not be affected.’’ But the Opposition is not willing to buy into the minister’s claims.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah cautioned, “There was no power shortage until now. The government should not create an artificial coal deprivation with the intention of handing over power generation to the private sector. If that is the case, I strongly object to it.’’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar felt that there has been no proper planning on the part of the authorities. “I am following the power situation and coal availability. We’ll know in a few days if the government will resort to power cuts,’’ he said.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy noted, “This government will give false assurances till the last minute and not reveal the actual problem. We will will know the real situation in a day or two.’’

Other power sources are now available: Experts

The party’s deputy leader in the Assembly, Bandeppa Kashempur, had a word of advice. “Some countries have abundant coal resources and several nations and individual states have picked up coal mines independently to ensure uninterrupted supply of power, which is key.’’

H owever, there are some who feel that coal shortage need not trigger panic. Former managing director of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, K Jairaj, pointed out, “Coal-based power is called base load. Earlier, supply of coal was limited and there was not much diversification.

Now, we have other sources such as solar and wind energy. It is also important to know the availability of hydel power from Linganamakki or Supa and also solar power.’’ Former MD of Karnataka Power Corporation, K Jothiramlingam stressed, “We have had situations when coal stocks would be available only for a week or 10 days. What the government needs to really work on is assured coal supplies.’’