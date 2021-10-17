STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diesel price rise worries truckers, adds to inflation risk

Bengalureans were in for a shock on Saturday as the diesel price for the first time touched Rs 100 per litre. Petrol prices too went up by 36 paise to reach Rs 109.16.

Published: 17th October 2021

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans were in for a shock on Saturday as the diesel price for the first time touched Rs 100 per litre. Petrol prices too went up by 36 paise to reach Rs 109.16. Officials from the Indian Oil Company said that the price of diesel was increased by 37 paise per litre on Saturday.

While Bengalureans expressed concern over the increasing prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, due to the incessant rain over the last few days, they say the increase in diesel prices will add to the inflation.

President of the Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association president B Channa Reddy said, “Skyrocketing diesel prices will increase the price of essential items. Many small truck operators are struggling to survive, especially after Covid. This is not the right time to increase fuel prices.”

