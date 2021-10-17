Now, both doses of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory to enter malls, theatres in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has made both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for entry inside malls, theatres, auditoriums in the district.

In an order, the DC said that theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums have been allowed to operate with 100 percent capacity from October 14 as Covid Positivity Rate (CPR) has come down to 0.46%.

"Hence, all the people visiting these places must take both doses of vaccines. Elderly persons and pregnant women are not allowed," he said.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Corporation also has been witnessing a decrease in COVID-19 positivity cases in its limits, however, as are chances that the cases may increase due to the festive season.

"To restrict the surge of COVID-19 cases and possible third wave, strict preventive measures are being enforced under MCC limits. Citizens who are yet to receive first and second doses of vaccines are being identified for vaccination. From Saturday strict action will be taken against those who are found at public places (including malls) without any documentation proof of receiving COVID19 vaccine," MCC Commissioner Akshay Shridhar had warned in a press release.