Tremors once again at Gadikeshwara

The villagers of Gadikeshwara were coming to terms after being rattled by frequent tremors recently, only to experience the tremors again on Saturday. 

File photo of residents of Gadikeshwara in Kalaburagi district prepare to evacuate their village, fearing constant tremors experienced in their region recently | Express

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The villagers of Gadikeshwara were coming to terms after being rattled by frequent tremors recently, only to experience the tremors again on Saturday. The villagers heard a loud sound at around 11.20 AM on Saturday, followed by tremors. It may be recalled here that a tremor measuring 4.1 magnitude in the Richter Scale was recorded at Gadikeshwara at 9.55 PM on Monday.

Incharge Tahasildar of Chincholi taluk Anjum Tabsam told Express over phone that “The revenue staff camping in Gadikeshwara informed about sound and shake in the earth for about two seconds. There is no record of vibration in the Richter Scale.”

Anjum Tabsam said that villagers need not panic. The Taluk administration has deployed Fire tenders, earth moving machines and ambulances at the village as a precautionary measure. Two big sheds, one for men and another for women, have been erected to facilitate the villagers to sleep without any fear. Apart from this food is being provided two times a day in the Kalaji Kendra.

