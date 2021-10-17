STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will quit politics if my meeting BSY is proved: Siddaramaiah

Terming the rumours regarding the meeting as lies, Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Saturday: “Yediyurappa’s roots are with the RSS, so joining hands with him is impossible.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah participates in a road show at Herur village in Hanagal Assembly constituency on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that he will quit politics if anybody is able to prove that he had secretly met senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Stating that the Congress has always committed itself to democracy, while the BJP is against it, the Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the RSS just so that he can hold on to power. 

Accusing the State Government of offering 116 acres of prime land near the Bengaluru airport to the RSS at a throwaway price to set up the Chanakya University, Siddaramaiah charged that the KIADB had acquired the land at the price of Rs 1.5 crore per acre, and estimated cost of the land given to the Sangh was over Rs 1,000 cover, but the government has offered it at just Rs 50 crore.

