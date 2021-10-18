STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Lorry owners threaten strike from Oct 24 if CM fails to reduce fuel tax

Lorry owners have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from October 24 if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not intervene to reduce the price of diesel.

Published: 18th October 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Lorries

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lorry owners have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from October 24 if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not intervene to reduce the price of diesel. GR Shanmukappa, president, Karnataka Federation of Lorry Owners and Agents Association, says that diesel prices have increased by more than Rs 26 per litre in the last year. 

“This has hit the transport industry to a great extent. Several of them have surrendered their permits and hundreds of private bus operators have cut operations by almost half since it is not economically viable to run a full fleet,” Shanmukappa added. 

“Of the nearly six lakh lorries in the state, 30% of them are off roads due to rising fuel prices. We just cannot manage. Covid-19 has taken away their livelihoods greatly. Now, with fuel prices soaring, how are we going to manage?” he asked.

Criticising the State Government and the Centre for not helping, he said that if the CM doesn’t reduce fuel prices, then they are planning to hold nationwide truckers strike. “We will meet on October 23 after which we will decide on the indefinite strike,” he added.

