Men held for conning over 500 people

The arrested, Manjunath Billa Nayak (49) and Anil Kumar (38), are residents of Hagaribommanahalli in Vijaynagar district. They have allegedly collected 15 crores rupees from the job aspirants.

Published: 18th October 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magadi Road police have arrested a dismissed KSRTC driver and his friend for cheating over 500 people, by promising jobs in the transport department. 

The accused allegedly collected 15 crores rupees from the job aspirants. The arrested have been identified as Manjunath Billa Nayak (49) and his friend Anil Kumar, (38), residents of Hagaribommanahalli in Vijaynagar district.

