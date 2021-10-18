Men held for conning over 500 people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Magadi Road police have arrested a dismissed KSRTC driver and his friend for cheating over 500 people, by promising jobs in the transport department.

The accused allegedly collected 15 crores rupees from the job aspirants. The arrested have been identified as Manjunath Billa Nayak (49) and his friend Anil Kumar, (38), residents of Hagaribommanahalli in Vijaynagar district.