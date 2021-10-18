STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No Achche din for Siddaramaiah with DKS in Congress: Bommai

In a 30-minute speech, Bommai challenged Siddaramaiah to prove his claim that the latter had sanctioned Rs 2,400 crore for the development of Hanagal during his tenure as the CM.

Published: 18th October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for BJP bypoll candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar (right) in Hanagal on Sunday. Hanagal is in Bommai’s home district Haveri making it a must-win battle for him

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for BJP bypoll candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar (right) in Hanagal on Sunday. Hanagal is in Bommai’s home district Haveri making it a must-win battle.

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HANAGAL(HAVERI DISTRICT): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the BJP’s campaign for the October 30 Hanagal bypoll on Sunday by hitting out at Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah by saying ‘Achche din’ will not dawn upon the latter until KPCC president DK Shivakumar remains in the party. 

“There is no need for anyone to finish off the Congress... they themselves will do so because of the infighting,” Bommai told a gathering of more than 10,000 people at Hanagal taluk stadium. Bommai hails from Haveri district where Hanagal is located. Bommai was accompanied by several of his Cabinet and party colleagues. In a 30-minute speech, Bommai countered Siddaramaiah on the claim that the latter had sanctioned Rs 2,400 crore for the development of Hanagal during his tenure as the CM by asking him to release documents in support of his claim. 

He also recalled the contribution of CM Udasi--- whose demise necessitated the bypoll--- for implementing the Balambid and Hirekaunshi lift irrigation projects. Bommai also explained how the BJP government initiated the Upper Tunga Project to irrigate over 1 lakh acres in Haveri district. Playing the emotional card, Bommai said, “Support BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar... then only the soul of Udasi will rest in peace. The bypoll is a matter of prestige for the people of the constituency... I am the son-in-law of Hanagal taluk.”

Meanwhile, Sajjanar refuted the charges made by Siddaramaiah that he and Udasi looted the Sangur sugar factory that resulted in its closure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Hanagal byelection Karnataka byelections
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp