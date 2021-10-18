No Achche din for Siddaramaiah with DKS in Congress: Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HANAGAL(HAVERI DISTRICT): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the BJP’s campaign for the October 30 Hanagal bypoll on Sunday by hitting out at Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah by saying ‘Achche din’ will not dawn upon the latter until KPCC president DK Shivakumar remains in the party.

“There is no need for anyone to finish off the Congress... they themselves will do so because of the infighting,” Bommai told a gathering of more than 10,000 people at Hanagal taluk stadium. Bommai hails from Haveri district where Hanagal is located. Bommai was accompanied by several of his Cabinet and party colleagues. In a 30-minute speech, Bommai countered Siddaramaiah on the claim that the latter had sanctioned Rs 2,400 crore for the development of Hanagal during his tenure as the CM by asking him to release documents in support of his claim.

He also recalled the contribution of CM Udasi--- whose demise necessitated the bypoll--- for implementing the Balambid and Hirekaunshi lift irrigation projects. Bommai also explained how the BJP government initiated the Upper Tunga Project to irrigate over 1 lakh acres in Haveri district. Playing the emotional card, Bommai said, “Support BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar... then only the soul of Udasi will rest in peace. The bypoll is a matter of prestige for the people of the constituency... I am the son-in-law of Hanagal taluk.”

Meanwhile, Sajjanar refuted the charges made by Siddaramaiah that he and Udasi looted the Sangur sugar factory that resulted in its closure.