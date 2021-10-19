Coffee table book on Murugha Sharanaru out

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: It was a historic moment at the Sri Murugha Mutt here on Monday evening as seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru completed 30 years as the pontiff. The ‘Guruvandana’ programme, organised as part of the Sharana Samskruti Utsava to honour the pontiff, was made more special with the release of the Kannada coffee table book ‘Vishwaroopi Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru’, brought out by The New Indian Express.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai released the book in the presence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Basavamurthy Madarachaennaiah Swamiji. P Suresh Kumar, Senior General Manager, The New Indian Express, Karnataka, and Davanagere MP GM Siddeshwara were present. The coffee table book chronicles the reformative steps taken by the respected seer to build an egalitarian society.

Releasing the book, Bommai said, “Revolution of thoughts is in Sharana Samskruti (culture). Treating a human as human, and an animal with compassion is Sharana Samskruti. Sharanas preach that duty is the real heaven and it is above worship.”

BSY: Mutt spreading Basava philosophy

“MURUGHA Sharanaru is doing what the 12th century social reformers had promoted. His efforts should yield fruit,” the CM said. Bommai said, “We say Basavanna (the 12th century social reformer) is still prevalent. At the same time, it is regrettable that social inequality which was prevailing in the 12th century still continues in the 21st century. Since the society Basavanna dreamt of has still not been built, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru is striving hard to realise that dream.

We all have to join hands with him.” Yediyurappa said the Anubhava Mantapa of 12th century was a model for democracy. “Murugha Mutt has been spreading the Basava philosophy everywhere, and Murugha Sharanaru is the guiding light for the oppressed. He has been conducting widow and inter-caste marriages, taking care of destitute children, serving free food and reforming society for the last 30 years. Sharana Samskruti Utsava has now become a people’s festival,” he said.

Murugha Sharanaru said that though some saints lived for a short time, their achievements were significant. “What Swami Vivekananda did is history now.” Stressing the need to develop Chitradurga district, he said, “It is still a backward area. MLAs from the district must get development projects sanctioned for the district.” Resident Editor of The New Indian Express Santwana Bhattacharya said, “Sharanaru’s philosophy of life, his progressive thinking, his charitable works, the educational institutions he fostered and more have all made a mark in the last 30 years.”