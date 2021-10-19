I-T department raided two firms across states
In a report on the Income Tax search published in The New Indian Express on Monday, it was inadvertently stated that Rs 7 crore was found after a raid on a campaign management firm.
The I-T Department conducted search and seizure operations on two entities — a digital marketing and campaign management firm and a group engaged in solid waste management — across several states, including Karnataka, on October 12.
“The search action led to the detection of unaccounted investment in property of about Rs 7 crore and seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 1.95 crore and jewellery of Rs 65 lakh,” a statement from the Finance Ministry said.