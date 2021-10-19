Nepal gang held, Rs 10 lakh worth booty seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Govindapura police have arrested a gang of five Nepalese nationals for alleged burglary, and recovered loot worth Rs 10.80 lakh, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Meena Raj Bhat (37), Narayana Sresta (46), Tularam Bhat (33), Saleem Pasha (24), and Shiva Bandari, 37. A senior police officer said that three cases of burglary have been solved with the arrest of these suspects, while 105 grams of gold valuables, 1.2 kg of silver articles, foreign currency and cash worth Rs 12,000, a bike and a car total worth Rs 10.8 lakh have been seized.

The accused were working as security guards at apartment complexes and used to identify houses which were locked. They would then keep a watch, before breaking into the chosen houses late at night and making away with valuables.