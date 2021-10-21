STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
96 from Karnataka stranded in Uttarakhand, four untraced

Secretary, Revenue Department, Tushar Girinath, said that the three stranded in Badrinath are from Bengaluru and all efforts are being made to bring them to the base.

A jawan rescues a child stranded at Tanakpur, Uttarakhand | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The flood situation in Uttarakhand has not just affected the citizens and administration there, but also worried people of Karnataka. In all, 96 people from Karnataka are stranded in the hill state, and of them, there has been no contact with three persons from Bengaluru. Uttarakhand and Karnataka governments have been trying, but not able to reach them.

Manoj Rajan, Director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), told The New Indian Express that of the 96 from the state, 92 have been traced, brought to base camps and are safe. Three are stranded in Badrinath and the administration is unable to get in touch with them because of poor connectivity. But officials have been told that they are safe. One other person, who is yet to be contacted, is a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan and the SSB control room has been informed about him.

KSNDMC officials said that they received 10-15 calls from people asking about the welfare of their relatives stranded in Uttarakhand. The calls were from Bengaluru, Vijayapura, Udupi and other parts of North Karnataka.

Secretary, Revenue Department, Tushar Girinath, said that the three stranded in Badrinath are from Bengaluru and all efforts are being made to bring them to the base. “The situation in Uttarakhand is not as bad as it was last time. Once the situation improves, all those from Karnataka will be brought by road to nearest railway stations or airports,” he added.

