Couple, two kids among five killed as car rams truck

VIJAYAPURA: In a heart-wrenching incident, five people, including four members of the same family, were killed and one was injured in an accident between a car and a truck near Honaganahalli village of Babaleshwar on Wednesday.

The deceased are identified as Tahir Pathan (33), truck driver and a resident of Maharashtra, Manjunath Mundewadi (42), his wife Savitri (37), daughters Aradhya (8) and Ayukta (4), all residents of Sai Park Colony of Vijayapura.

The couple’s son Appugouda (10), who suffered injuries, is admitted at a private hospital. He is said to be out of danger. According to police, “The family was returning from Goa by car, and rammed the truck that was parked by the roadside. The impact was so severe that three members of the family and the truck driver, who was repairing the vehicle, died on the spot.”

“The injured were rushed to hospital. The four-year-old girl succumbed after she failed to respond to treatment, and the boy is still under treatment at a private hospital. The family was returning home after a four-day Goa tour,” police said.

According to sources, “Manjunath was a private schoolteacher. The family was vacationing as it was Dasara vacation.” The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family after autopsy. A case was registered at Vijayapura Rural police station.