Increasing reservation a big challenge, says Bommai

We are consulting legal and social experts to resolve it within the legal framework and we will make all efforts. This is not an easy task and it is a big challenge. 

Published: 21st October 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that considering the demands from various communities for increasing reservation is not an easy task, but insisted that the State Government will make all efforts to do justice within the legal framework after holding consultations with experts.

Speaking at the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations, Bommai said the community has a lot of expectations, especially increase in reservation in education and employment, keeping in mind the rise in their population. The Valmiki community is demanding an increase in reservation from the present 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent. 

The aspirations of many communities, including SCs, STs, OBCs have increased and it has to be done within the 50 per cent cap on reservation, Bommai said, adding that there is again a need for a discussion across the country on such demands.

“In Karnataka, our government is committed to do justice to all communities. We are consulting legal and social experts to resolve it within the legal framework and we will make all efforts. This is not an easy task and it is a big challenge. We need cooperation from all,” Bommai said. 

Bommai further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the aspirations of various communities 
and brought in an amendment to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections.The State Government has reconstituted the high-powered committee headed by former Upa Lokayukta and retired High Court judge Justice Subhash B Adi to review quota demands of various communities.

Elaborating on various initiatives to be taken for the welfare of SCs and STs, Bommai said he has directed the officials to increase the number of people who are provided land under the scheme to make landless poor farmers and agriculture labourers, landowners.

“We have not been able to give encouragement to women from SC and ST communities to the expected levels. We have spoken to NABARD to ensure that they get assistance to take up works to be financially independent,” Bommai added.

The Chief Minister said under the Tribal Sub-Plan of Scheduled Tribes, Rs 7,600 crore is allocated and 
the programmes will be successful only if the funds reach the eligible beneficiaries. The Maharishi Valmiki Awards were presented on the occasion.

