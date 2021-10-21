STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Congress accuses BJP of distributing Rs 2,000 per vote, CM hits back

'As far as I know, a lot of money is being spent, the information that has spread there (constituencies) is that Rs 2,000 is being paid per vote,' Siddaramaiah said.

Published: 21st October 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday accused the ruling BJP of distributing Rs 2,000 per vote in the bypoll bound Sindagi and Hangal assembly segments, fearing defeat.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, rejecting the allegation, accused the Congress of having indulged in such activities, and claimed that love and trust of the people was BJP's strength.

"As far as I know, a lot of money is being spent, the information that has spread there (constituencies) is that Rs 2,000 is being paid per vote," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "on what basis will they (BJP) seek vote? other than money there is nothing for them, they can't show any achievement. They could not manage Corona effectively, did not give proper compensation to those dead, the number of deaths itself is lies. In fact they indulged in corruption in Corona related purchases." State Congress President D K Shivakumar too alleged that BJP was distributing Rs 2,000 per vote.

"It seems that the Chief Minister has got the intelligence report that they (BJP) will lose in both constituencies, so he has sent all the Ministers with bags of money and the money is getting distributed from the neighbouring constituency," he said addressing the election campaign in Hangal.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for the allegation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, BJP was going to the election with the love and trust of the people, which is the party's strength.

"D K Shivakumar, while in power, during bypolls to Kundgol, Gundlupet and Nanjangud- we have seen his experience with sacks (with money), he is now trying to put that allegation on us," he said in Haveri.

Bypolls for the two seats will be held on October 30, while counting of votes will take place on November 2.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp