Karnataka: Construction of new building for IIIT-Dharwad completed

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Construction work of the own building of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad has been completed and the current academic year will start in the new building located in Tadasinakoppa village near Dharwad.

The institute started functioning in 2015 at IT Park in Hubballi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of its own building in a 60 acres campus at Tadasinakoppa village in February 2019.

Now, the construction work has been completed except for some minor works such as electrification and other works.

According to sources, a total of five blocks including two large buildings meant for administrative and academics, health and fitness block, boys and girls hostel blocks have been constructed on the campus and the work has been completed. The administrative activities and faculties have been shifted from IT Park to the new building at Tadasinakoppa.

"The administrative officials and faculties inspected the works and suggested some minor modifications in the building, which are being followed by the contractor. Within a week or two, it will be completed and the entire building will be ready for hoist classes," he added.

As of now, no physical classes are being carried out on the campus as many students preferred online classes following the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the admission for the first year is completed, all physical classes will start on campus from November. The current 2021-22 academic year will be held in its own new campus.

IIIT Dharwad director Prof Kavi Mahesh said in the 60 acres campus buildings have come up in 4 lakh sq ft which can accommodate 1200 students. The construction part has been completed and it is ready for inauguration. They have approached the Prime Minister Office to seek the schedules of PM Modi to inaugurate the new building and they are waiting for a reply.