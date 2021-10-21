Rain helps Karnataka make up Cauvery water shortfall to Tamil Nadu

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Kabini and Cauvery river basins has helped Karnataka make up a shortfall of 25.84 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as mandated by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

Just before the heavy rains started this month, Karnataka was facing a difficult water position as the Kabini and KRS reservoirs had not received sufficient inflows. The committee had ordered the state to release the backlog and ensure that 14 tmcft of water was available at the Biligundlu measuring point before

October 30.

With the heavy downpour in Kodagu inflows increased to 14,000 cusecs for about a week taking the KRS dam level from 112 tmcft to 120 tmcft. At the Kabini reservoir, too, the inflows increased to 7,000 cusecs and the authorities for a week released 6,000 cusecs every day.

In August, the committee had ordered Karnataka to release 32 tmcft of water, and within 10 days, the water level at the KRS dam had come down from 120 tmcft to 112 tmcft, shattering the hopes of local farmers.

However, the timely rain will allow farmers in both KRS and Kabini dam areas to grow two crops. The KRS achukat requires an average of 6-7 tmcft of water per month to cater to standing crops.

The incessant rainfall in the Markonahalli catchment added more than 6,000 cusecs, while Bengaluru showers contributed 1,200 cusecs to Shimsha river, making up 3.5 tmcft of 12 tmcft of water discharged to Tamil Nadu.

Inflows could rise near Hoggenakkal

Wit h the Meteorological Department predicting a heavy rainfall for the next couple of days in South Karnataka, including Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and parts of Ramanagara district, the inflows to Cauvery river could increase near Hoggenakkal to meet Tamil Nadu’s requirements.

Irrigation officials, however, felt that the KRS Dam may not reach its capacity level of 124.8 ft this season as monsoon has already come to an end in the Cauvery basin. KRS Superintendent Engineer Vijaykuamr said that inflows into the dam that was 14,000 cusecs on Tuesday came down to 8,097 cusecs on Wednesday and the outflow was 6,613 cusecs. The dam level was at 120.05 ft. He said they had stopped the discharge to irrigation canals for 10 days as there were good rains in the catchment areas.

Bommai offers help to flood-hit Kerala

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Wednesday spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and offered assistance for rescue and relief operations in areas hit by heavy rain and landslides in the neighbouring state. “Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides,” the CM tweeted after speaking to Vijayan. Bommai said he asked Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to be in touch with the Kerala Chief Secretary to provide all help