Bommai plays development card to woo voters ahead of Hanagal bypoll

“We are fighting the bypolls with development issues and trying to win the hearts of people.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:01 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai campaigns for the party’s Hanagal candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar in Makaravalli village on Thursday

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai began his three-day campaign in Hanagal on Thursday by targeting the Congress and recalling the development works implemented in the constituency by the late CM Udasi, whose death necessitated the October 30 bypoll. 

Addressing a series of public gatherings at Makaravalli and Honkana villages, Bommai tried to convince the voters to vote for BJP candidate Shivaraj Sajjanar by recalling various lift irrigation projects and dredging and widening of the Dharma river taken up during the tenure of Udasi as the MLA. Bommai said the Congress had ignored the development of Haveri district and the entire North Karnataka when in power. Demanding that Congress leader Siddaramaiah release documents to show the fund allotted to Hanagal during his tenure as the CM, he said, “They are now talking about the region just for votes.” 

Countering Congress’ claims that its candidate Srinivas V Mane distributed oxygen cylinders and grocery kits to the people of Hanagal during the Covid second wave, Bommai said the BJP government has upgraded hospitals and distributed free ration and free Covid-19 vaccine for all.

“We are fighting the bypolls with development issues and trying to win the hearts of people.  A government medical college was sanctioned for Haveri when we were in power. But it was cancelled due to lack of funds during the Congress regime. Congress should understand the ground realities,” he said.

