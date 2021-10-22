STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka aims to upgrade mediocre engineering Colleges to ‘Super 30’; VTU VC to head committee

Government colleges will be considered on priority for the scheme in the districts, and in case there is no government college, private engineering colleges will be selected, Naryana clarified.

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:08 PM

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government has set itself the task of upgrading 30 engineering colleges in each district of Karnataka. The colleges chosen will be those with poor quality of teaching that will be transformed into model colleges by equipping them with industry collaborations, setting up of laboratories, foreign collaborations, and also faculty training among other upgradations.

Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, the Minister for Higher Education, on Friday who chaired a meeting for the same decide that a committee will be formed for the purpose and will be headed by Prof.Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU.

Narayana said that the committee will comprise academicians, industry leaders, officials among others and the initiative will focus on providing quality teaching in every district and meeting industry requirements.

Government colleges will be considered on priority for the scheme in the districts, and in case there is no government college, private engineering colleges will be selected, Naryana clarified.

The funding for the up-gradation will be divided into three parts — one will be by CSR funding of companies, another will be by VTU and the third part will be by the institute itself, said Narayana.

Colleges selected will be connected to leading industries and to allow industries to guide the colleges as anchoring institutes. For this purpose, it was suggested that alumni be looped in.

