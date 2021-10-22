STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MP Anant Hegde taunts Aamir Khan’s advertisement against bursting crackers

The actor advises in an advertisement advising people against bursting fire crackers.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo| YouTube Screenshot)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: After several months of staying away from social media, Uttara Kannada MP, Anant Kumar Hegde was back on Thursday with a taunting tweet against an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor advises in an advertisement advising people against bursting fire crackers.

Hegde wrote a letter addressing Anant Vardhan Goenka, MD and CEO of CEAT Ltd congratulating him for the ad, but says that such ads should also be against Friday namaz and on the days where the traffic is blocked for prayers. He also requested the tyre company to highlight the issue of using mics in mosques. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Anant Kumar Hegde fire crackers
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp