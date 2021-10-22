MP Anant Hegde taunts Aamir Khan’s advertisement against bursting crackers

By Express News Service

KARWAR: After several months of staying away from social media, Uttara Kannada MP, Anant Kumar Hegde was back on Thursday with a taunting tweet against an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor advises in an advertisement advising people against bursting fire crackers.

Hegde wrote a letter addressing Anant Vardhan Goenka, MD and CEO of CEAT Ltd congratulating him for the ad, but says that such ads should also be against Friday namaz and on the days where the traffic is blocked for prayers. He also requested the tyre company to highlight the issue of using mics in mosques.