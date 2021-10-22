Of 100 crore Covid vaccine doses, 6.21 crore were from Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 100 crore doses that India achieved on Thursday, Karnataka has administered 6.21 crore doses. Medical professionals and experts have lauded the achievement as a monumental effort, said a statement issued by the office of Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

“The state of Karnataka has always been at the forefront of the war on Covid, right from the beginning of the pandemic. It is considered a model state for management of Covid,” said Dr Sudarshan, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals. Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director of National Health Mission, responsible for the vaccination drive in Karnataka, said, “Coordinating an effort of this scale over a sustained period of nine months requires a lot more than people on the ground. It requires meticulous planning, elaborate management....”

Dr C N Manjunath, member of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid, lauded the efforts of the Karnataka government.

“The vaccination drive is a complex exercise which involves managing supply chain, demand-supply management, operations management, motivation management among health workers, and the government has managed it very well,” he said. There was a high level of vaccine hesitancy, but the government managed to create awareness among the people, the statement read.