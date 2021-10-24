STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu youth murdered for loving a Muslim woman

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, a farmer, belonging to Balaganur

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 32-year-old man who went missing from Balaganur village in the district on Friday has been reported killed by the kin of a woman he was in love with.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Nimbaragi, a farmer. He was in a relationship with 24-year-old Ameena Begum of the same village for the past nearly five years. The family of Ameena Begum was against the affair.

It is understood that a quarrel broke out between Ravi and Ameena's family members. Following this, she approached the Almel police station and lodged a complaint against her kin stating that they abducted Ravi and attacked him.

Police sources said that since Ameena's family objected to the relationship, the village heads convened a meeting of both the families and urged Ravi to give up the relationship. “Meanwhile, a fight broke out between the family members of Ameena and Ravi on the outskirts of Balaganur. Ameena alerted the police, who could not find Ravi. Later, Ameena alleged that her family was behind his disappearance.” 

Meanwhile, his body was recovered from a farm well on Saturday. Ravi was murdered and the body dumped in the well.

Police have reportedly arrested the woman's brother and uncle in connection with the murder.

