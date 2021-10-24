Madhugiri court issue non-bailable warrant against revolutionary poet Varavara Rao

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The fourth additional district and sessions court at Madhugiri in Tumakuru district recently issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against revolutionary poet Varavara Rao for not appearing before it in a case concerning the massacre of six KSRP men by Naxalites on February 6, 2005 at Venkatammanahalli of Pavagada taluk.

Activist was granted bail on medical grounds

The court, in its order on Thursday, has also forfeited the surety bond of Rs 50,000, said his counsel Nagi Reddy. The 82-year-old, ailing activist was recently granted bail till October 28 by the Bombay High Court on medical grounds in the Elgar Parishad case, with the condition that he should not move out of its jurisdiction. Rao’s counsel S Balan will move the Karnataka High Court on Monday challenging the latest NBW.

In 2005, the anti-Naxal squad of Karnataka police shot dead a self-proclaimed Naxal leader, Saketh Rajan alias Prem in Chikkamagaluru. Condemning the killing, a protest was held in Bengaluru, where Rao and poet Gaddar were key speakers.

In retaliation for Saketh’s killing, Naxals attacked the KSRP men camped at a school in Venkatammanahalli village of Karnataka. The rebels had lobbed hand grenades and fired gunshots, killing six KSRP men and also a civilian. Rao was booked as one of the accused with the charge that his speech in Bengaluru might have also played a role in Naxal retaliation.

In October 2011, due to alleged lapses in the police investigation and lack of adequate evidence, 19 Naxals accused of attacking and killing the KSRP men were acquitted by the second additional district and sessions court in Tumakuru.