Man missing after tiff with girlfriend’s kin

A 32-year-old man is missing from Balaganur village in the district since Friday.

Published: 24th October 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 32-year-old man is missing from Balaganur village in the district since Friday. But his girlfriend has alleged that he might have been killed as the couple faced opposition from her family. 

Ravi Nimbaragi, a farmer, was in a relationship with 24-year-old Ameena Begum of the same village for the past five years. He has neither contacted any of his family members or his girlfriend since Friday afternoon.

According to sources, “As soon as a fight broke out between Ravi and Ameena’s family members, she rushed to Almel police station and filed a complaint against her kin for kidnapping and assaulting Ravi on Friday.” 

“Ameena’s family objected to the relationship. Even the village heads met with both the families asking Ravi to give up the relationship,” police said, adding, “Meanwhile, a fight broke out between the family members of Ameena and Ravi on the outskirts of Balaganur. Ameena alerted police, who could not find Ravi. Later, Ameena alleged that her family was behind his disappearance.” The police, however, have ruled out honour killing angle, and have registered a missing case.

