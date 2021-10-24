STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online gambling ban questioned

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, passed by the Karnataka legislature in September, bans online games. The amendment came into effect from October 5, 2021. 

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All-India Gaming Federation has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the validity of an amendment to the Karnataka Police Act prohibiting and criminalising playing games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, passed by the Karnataka legislature in September, bans online games. The amendment came into effect from October 5, 2021. The petition stated that playing games of skill cannot be thrust upon society as immoral by the State with its own notion of morality.

It sought that five members of the petition carry out their operations in Karnataka, and marquee investors have invested over Rs 3,000 crores in these members. The petitioners also employ over 1,200 people in the state. The Act has impacted the  investments and individuals. 

“Bengaluru, being an IT hub, is also the base for a large number of members of the petition, who carry out their operations across the country from Bengaluru. Services are provided from Bengaluru to residents of all other states as well.

The servers and equipment of these members are located in Bengaluru. By virtue of the Act, the members will not even be permitted to carry on their operations from Bengaluru to provide a platform for playing of games of skill in other states where it is permitted under law,” the petitioner claimed. 

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order to hear the this petition along with other similar petitions, on October 27, 2021, the next date of hearing.

