STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

24-year-old woman tourist dies after gas leak at unregistered homestay in Kodagu

On October 22, Vigneshwari alongside four other women boarded the Hampi Express and holidayed in Mysuru. They later travelled to Kodagu.

Published: 25th October 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Vigneshwari

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A tourist staying at an unregistered homestay in Madikeri died following a gas leak from the geyser. The incident took place on Sunday night.

A native of Bellari, Vigneshwari, 24, was working in a private company in Mumbai. On October 22, Vigneshwari alongside four other women boarded the Hampi Express and holidayed in Mysuru. They later travelled to Kodagu and visited Talacauvery on Sunday. The five women booked a homestay at Dairy Farm area in Madikeri. 

At around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Vigneshwari went for a shower in the homestay bathroom. However, she did not come out for a long time. Growing suspicious, her friends broke open the bathroom door only to find her lying unconscious. 

She was immediately shifted to a hospital, but died on the way. Sources confirmed that a gas leak from the geyser had suffocated Vigneshwari inside the bathroom, which also did not have proper ventilation. The incident has been recorded at Madikeri police station and further investigation is ongoing.

Vigneshwari was residing in the Coorg Valley View homestay. The owner of the homestay is residing in Dubai and it has not been registered with the tourism department. Homestay Association president BG Ananthashyana released a press statement against the functioning of illegal homestays in the district. 

“The homestay association has submitted several memorandums to the district administration and the tourism department to take action against illegal homestays. At least now, the administration has to wake up and curb the functioning of unregistered and illegal homestays,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikeri Kodagu Homestay
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp