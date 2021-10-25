24-year-old woman tourist dies after gas leak at unregistered homestay in Kodagu

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A tourist staying at an unregistered homestay in Madikeri died following a gas leak from the geyser. The incident took place on Sunday night.

A native of Bellari, Vigneshwari, 24, was working in a private company in Mumbai. On October 22, Vigneshwari alongside four other women boarded the Hampi Express and holidayed in Mysuru. They later travelled to Kodagu and visited Talacauvery on Sunday. The five women booked a homestay at Dairy Farm area in Madikeri.

At around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Vigneshwari went for a shower in the homestay bathroom. However, she did not come out for a long time. Growing suspicious, her friends broke open the bathroom door only to find her lying unconscious.

She was immediately shifted to a hospital, but died on the way. Sources confirmed that a gas leak from the geyser had suffocated Vigneshwari inside the bathroom, which also did not have proper ventilation. The incident has been recorded at Madikeri police station and further investigation is ongoing.

Vigneshwari was residing in the Coorg Valley View homestay. The owner of the homestay is residing in Dubai and it has not been registered with the tourism department. Homestay Association president BG Ananthashyana released a press statement against the functioning of illegal homestays in the district.

“The homestay association has submitted several memorandums to the district administration and the tourism department to take action against illegal homestays. At least now, the administration has to wake up and curb the functioning of unregistered and illegal homestays,” he stated.